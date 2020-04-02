208 Active Coronavirus Cases in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said there are 208 active coronavirus cases in the national capital, asserting that the virus has not spread in the city."Cases have increased from tomorrow. Till now, there are 219 patients of coronavirus in Delhi. This includes 51 people who came from abroad and were infected before they came here. 108 cases are from the Markaz. 29 cases are family members of foreign returnees. Four people have died so far including two who were evacuated from the Markaz," Kejriwal said at a press conference here. "Out of 219, there are only 208 patients as six were discharged, one was migrated and four death. One patient is on the ventilator and five are on oxygen support. 202 patients are stable. Coronavirus has not started to spread in Delhi. Those who were brought out of the Markaz are serious," he said.He said that 2,943 people have been quarantined by the government in Delhi and 31, 307 have been asked to be in home-quarantine."Out of 2,346 people brought from the Markaz Nizamuddin, 1,810 persons quarantined and 536 people admitted to city hospitals. Tests of all 2,346 persons are being done. Due to this, it is possible that the number of COVID19 cases in the city might rise in coming days," he said.The Chief Minister announced that Rs 5,000 each will be transferred into the accounts of auto, taxi, e-rickshaw, RTV, and Gramin Sewa drivers and all those plying public service vehicles. "This might take between a week and 10 days to implement," he said.He also appealed to the people to stay indoors and don't go to temples on the occasion of the Ram Navami today.The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,965 on Thursday after 131 people tested positive in the last 12 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. So far, at least 50 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

