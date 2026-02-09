New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Indian Under-19 cricket team pacer Udhav Mohan expressed delight at the team's 2026 ICC U-19 World Cup recently in Harare, Zimbabwe. Udhav credited India's captain Ayush Mhatre for his role in India's record-extending 6th U-19 World Cup victory. Udhav's coach, Rajkumar Sharma, also expressed pride in the player's achievement.

Udhav played just one match in the Under-19 World Cup, against Zimbabwe, where he made a valuable contribution for the Men in Blue, claiming bowling figures of 3/20 in 6.4 overs.

Also Read | Russian-Georgian Figure Skater Anastasiia Gubanova Dazzles With Bollywood Hits 'San Sanana' and 'Jogi' at Winter Olympics 2026 (Watch Viral Video).

Speaking to ANI, the U19 World Cup champion said it was a special feeling to win the World Cup for India, praised Ayush Mhatre's leadership, and highlighted the team's strong comeback after a difficult situation in the match against Bangladesh.

Ayush Mhatre emerged as Team India's fourth-highest run-scorer at the tournament, having scored 214 runs in 7 innings at an average of 30.57.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Team Creates History, Qualify for First-Ever Ranji Trophy Semi-Final.

Notably, India faced a stiff challenge against Bangladesh in their group-stage match. The Ayush Mhatre-led side, batting first, were dismissed for 238/10 in 48.4 overs. However, rain interrupted the match, and Bangladesh were set a revised target of 165 under the DLS method in a 29-over contest. Chasing 165, Bangladesh looked in complete control at 106/2, but the Indian bowling lineup posted a remarkable comeback to skittle the Bangladeshi batting lineup for just 146 runs, eventually winning the match by 18 runs.

"It is a great feeling to win for India. The captain had a major role and he played very well. He motivated and encouraged all of us. We were not in the ideal situation in the Bangladesh match, but we did a great comeback after that," Udhav Mohan told ANI.

Udhav Mohan's coach, Rajkumar Sharma, who is also Virat Kohli's childhood coach, said the player's success was a proud moment and that it reminded him of Virat Kohli's 2008 Under-19 win, adding that he was delighted that two of his students have now lifted the World Cup.

"It is a proud moment for me and it reminds me of 2008, when Virat won. Though I could not go this time, I am proud of him, and it is a matter of delight that 2 of my students have lifted the World Cup," Rajkumar Sharma said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)