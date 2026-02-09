New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed Seychelles as a full-time member of the Colombo Security Conclave and called defence and maritime cooperation are important pillars of the relationship. He further noted that India and Seychelles would expand cooperation in the areas of renewable energy, resilience, climate adaptive solutions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the remarks during the joint press meet with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie here in the national capital on Monday.

PM Modi said that as maritime neighbours, the blue economy is a natural area of cooperation between the two countries and that India will share its expertise in marine research and capacity building with Seychelles.

"In the areas of marine research, capacity building, data sharing- India will share its expertise with Seychelles. Defence cooperation and maritime security are important pillars of our cooperation."

He welcomed Seychelles as a full member of Colombo Security Conclave. "This will strengthen our efforts for peace and stability in the Indian Ocean and deepen our ties. Together we will shape not just bilateral cooperation but a shared future for the Indian Ocean."

He added, "We will expand our cooperation in the areas of renewable energy, resilience, climate adaptive solutions."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the various MoUs and documents being signed between India and Seychelles to further deepen collaboration between the two maritime neighbours. He also announced that the India-Seychelles Joint vision would be launched today which would become a roadmap for cooperation.

"A digital transformation is taking place. Under this, we will share India's successful experience with Seychelles. We will move forward together with Seychelles in ensuring the supply of affordable and quality medicines, promoting medical tourism, and developing health infrastructure", he said.

He hailed how the Indian community settled in Seychelles has made remarkable contributiond to the social and economic life of Seychelles and also strengthened our friendship from generation to generation.

"Through close cooperation in the field of technology, we are giving our partnership a futuristic direction", he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special economic package of 175 million dollars for Seychelles to support concrete projects in areas such as social housing, e-mobility, vocational training, health, defence and maritime security.

"Development partnership has been a strong foundation of India-Seychelles relations. All our efforts have been based on the priorities and needs of Seychelles. Moving forward in this direction, today we are going to announce a Special Economic Package of 175 million dollars. This package will support concrete projects in areas such as social housing, e-mobility, vocational training, health, defence and maritime security", PM Modi said.

India and Seychelles exchanged several agreements and MoUs reflecting the multifaceted cooperation between the India and Seychelles partnership. These include Pharmacopoeial Cooperation, Cultural Exchange Programmes from 2026-2030, Cooperation in the Field of Knowledge Sharing of Successful Digital Solutions implemented at Population Scale for Digital

Transformation and Memorandum of Understanding between National Cooperative Exports Limited and Seychelles Trading Corporation on Procurement of Food among others.

Before the joint press meet, the leaders held a bilateral meeting. Seychelles President Patrick Herminie also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Sharing the details of his visit in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs highlighted how Mahatma Gandhi's principles continue to guide and inspire the India-Seychelles partnership.

"Honouring Bapu's enduring legacy and universal ideals. President Dr. Patrick Herminie of Seychelles paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Gandhiji's enduring principles continues to guide and inspire India-Seychelles partnership."

President Herminie arrived in the national capital on Sunday after completing engagements in Chennai and Mumbai as part of his ongoing State Visit to India.

This is his first trip to India since assuming office in October 2025 and coincides with the celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles. (ANI)

