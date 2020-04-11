21 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in UP, Total Count Mounts to 431

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): With 21 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, the total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh has mounted to 431, said the state Health Department."The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has spiked to 431 in Uttar Pradesh, with 21 fresh cases being reported today. Out of the total number, 32 were cured/discharged while four died," said the Health Department.The department also said that 8,671 people have been put under quarantine and 459 others are admitted in isolation wards.The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India has climbed to 6,412, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. Out of the 6,412 cases, 5,709 are active COVID-19 cases, 504 patients have been recovered or discharged and 199 deaths. (ANI)

