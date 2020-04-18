25 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 18 (ANI): As many as 25 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the State till now, said Karnataka's Health Department on Saturday."25 new COVID-19 cases reported in the State from 5 pm Friday to 5 pm on Saturday. The total number of positive cases in the State is 384 including 14 deaths and 104 discharges," added the Health Department.The Health Department has appealed to the doctors, who are willing to volunteer in the fight against coronavirus, to reach out to the government.A total of 14,378 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country so far, with 480 deaths being reported due to the virus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)