27 Fresh Coronavirus Cases Reported in T'gana, Tally Rises to 154

Hyderabad, Apr 2 (PTI) Twenty-sevenfresh cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Telangana on Thursday, taking the tally in the state to 154.

The number of active positive cases in hospitals as on Thursday was 128, state Health Minister E Rajender said in a release.

He said three persons were discharged from hospitals on Thursday.

With this, the total number of people discharged in the state after recovery from COVID-19 rose to 17.

The total number of deaths due to the virus stood at nine, the release added.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Rajender attended a video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, official sources said.PTI SJRSS

