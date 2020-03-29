275 Indians Evacuated from Iran, Shifted to Army Facility in Jodhpur

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): A batch of 275 Indian citizens, evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Iran, have reached Jodhpur on Sunday.After the screening process, all evacuees were shifted to the isolation centre in the Indian Army's wellness centre.Out of the 275 citizens, 142 were men and 133 women. The batch also included two infants and four children.Earlier, 277 Indian citizens were evacuated from the Iranian capital Tehran on March 25 and were also shifted to the Army wellness facility in Jodhpur, where they are currently being monitored. Prior to this, 234 Indian evacuees from Iran were quarantined in the Army wellness centre in Jaisalmer.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 918 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, out of which 79 people have been cured or discharged. (ANI)

