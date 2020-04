New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale was felt in the Delhi-NCR on Sunday evening, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).The tremors were felt at around 5:45 pm and the epicentre was East Delhi. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

