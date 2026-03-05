Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Minister for Education and IT, Nara Lokesh, along with his wife Brahmani, attended the wedding ceremony of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, on Thursday in Mumbai, according to a release.

The couple arrived in Mumbai on Thursday morning and participated in the grand wedding ceremony held at The St Regis Hotel.

The Tendulkar family warmly welcomed Minister Lokesh and Brahmani at the event. On the occasion, they blessed the newlywed couple, Arjun Tendulkar and Saniya Chandok and conveyed their wishes by presenting a bouquet.

Several other prominent personalities from across the country also attended the wedding ceremony.

Arjun and Saaniya got engaged in August last year.

Saaniya Chandhok hails from a prominent family background. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group. She has also been a close friend of the Tendulkar family, particularly Arjun's sister Sara Tendulkar, for several years.

Arjun, 26, has featured in five Indian Premier League (IPL) matches for Mumbai Indians (MI), claiming three wickets while conceding 114 runs. He has also scored 13 runs in his IPL career so far. Arjun currently represents Goa in domestic cricket after having made his Mumbai debut in 2021.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction last year, Arjun was traded from the Mumbai Indians to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and is set to represent LSG this season.

Arjun was initially picked up by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 mini-auction for Rs 20 lakh but did not get an opportunity to play that season.

MI bought him again for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2022 mega-auction, and he made his long-awaited IPL debut in 2023, taking three wickets in four games. Ahead of IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain, and Arjun appeared in only one match that season.

In the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Arjun went unsold in the initial round but was later acquired by MI at his base price of Rs 30 lakh in the accelerated round. He did not get a game that season and remained on the bench. (ANI)

