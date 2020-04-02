3 COVID-19 Deaths, 30 New Cases in Telangana; All Attended Nizamuddin Meet

Hyderabad, Apr 2 (PTI) Three persons, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, died due to novel coronavirus in Telangana, taking the death toll in the state to nine on Wednesday, a statement said.

Thirty new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, a press release from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's office said on Thursday.

All the fresh cases and the deceased had a history of attending the religious meeting at Nizamuddin in south Delhi last month, it said.

The earlier six fatalities had also attended the same congregation. PTI

