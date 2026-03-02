Kandla (Gujarat) [India], March 2 (ANI): Inspired by the spirit of the 'Seva Sankalp Resolution' adopted by the Union Cabinet, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) Kandla on Monday reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The resolution was read out by Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman; Nilabhra Dasgupta, Dy. Chairman, along with HODs and other senior officials.

Chairman DPA emphasised the true spirit of the Resolution and directed all officials to adopt and uphold it, contributing meaningfully towards achieving the larger national objective.

"In line with the Seva Sankalp Resolution, DPA iterates its commitment and accountability towards the development of India's maritime sector and rise as a global hub in the green energy transition," it stated.

Meanwhile, the Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, is all set to initiate site work for India's first 150 TPD e-Methanol Plant in collaboration with Assam Petrochemicals Ltd. (APL).

On February 22, the project site was visited by DPA Kandla & APL Officials led by Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman DPA Kandla and Bikul Deka, Chairman of Assam Petro Chemicals.

This move reaffirmed DPA's commitment to clean fuel, decarbonisation and Net-Zero goals. The APL-DPA partnership marked a historic step towards producing India's first 150 TPD e-Methanol at a major port.

In January, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the Assam Chief Minister's Secretariat in Dibrugarh, in the presence of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, between Assam Petrochemicals Limited (APL) and the Deendayal Port Authority for setting up a state-of-the-art e-methanol project at Kandla Port in Gujarat.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the initiative is a historic milestone for Assam.

He stated that the project is a strong example of Assam's increasing participation in nationally important projects beyond the geographical boundaries of the state.

He added that the MoU reflects Assam's ability to make meaningful contributions to India's long-term economic and environmental priorities. (ANI)

