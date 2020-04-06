3-day Vasanthotsavam Festival Begins in Tirumala Without Devotees

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): The annual three-day-long Vasanthotsavam festival of Lord Balaji began in Tirumala on Sunday without devotees due to the coronavirus lockdown.Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), the administrative body of Lord Balaji temple has cancelled the 'Swarna Ratha Utsavam' (procession on a golden chariot) which was scheduled to be held today.The celebrations are being held at 'Kalyana Utsava Mantapam' temple premises instead of regular 'Vasanta Mantapam'."The decision on reviving 'darsanam' for devotees will be taken based on the situation after April 14," said TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singha. This comes amid the 21-day-long lockdown was announced to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

