Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Three people died while 26 suffered injuries after a fire broke out due to an explosion in the boiler of a chemical factory in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh industrial area on Friday.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)