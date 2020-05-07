3 Die on the Spot After Misfired Bomb Explodes in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 7 (ANI): Three persons died due to a blast on Wednesday while collecting scrap at Army's Ramdevra firing range, Jaisalmer Police said on Thursday."Three people were collecting scrap at Army's Ramdevra firing range yesterday, during which there could have been a misfired bomb that exploded when they handled it," Jaisalmer SP Kiran Kang said.She added: "All three persons died on the spot. The Army submitted a report today, we have included the report in the complaint as well."The Jaisalmer SP said that the postmortem was concluded and the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families. (ANI)

