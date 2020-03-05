3 with Flu Symptoms Hospitalised in Srikakulam Amid Coronavirus Scare

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Amid rising concerns over the spread of coronavirus, three people from Keesarapada village, Kanchili Mandal in Srikakulam district, have been admitted to RIMS hospital here as a precautionary measure after they complained of severe cold and cough.Of the three people admitted to the hospital, two men had returned from the Gulf three days ago. The third person is a woman from their family. All three have been suffering from flu-like symptoms seen in COVID-19 patients. They are admitted in a special ward which has been set up in the hospital in view of coronavirus outbreak. Their blood samples have been collected and sent to Visakhapatnam."The patients have not been confirmed with coronavirus, yet they are taking precautionary measures. They have requested not to spread any rumours," said the doctors at RIMS Hospital. Earlier today, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that there are 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country so far.Globally, deaths due to Covid-19 have crossed 3,000. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people. (ANI)

