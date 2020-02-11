3-year-old Girl Raped, Murdered in Sitapur UP

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her neighbour here in Maholi area on Monday, police said.Her body was found inside a sack in the neighbouring house. The accused has been arrested."A three-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Maholi area of Sitapur. The child was not found in her house at around 5 pm in the evening. After some time her body was found in the neighbourhood in a sack at the residence of a person named Raju. The family members of the girl have alleged that this act was committed by Raju," said Mahendra Pratap Singh, ASP Sitapur.Further, an investigation is underway (ANI)

