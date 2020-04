31 out of 137 Tablighi Jamaat Attendees Test Positive for Coronavirus in Agra

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): A total of 31 out of 137 Tablighi Jamaat attendees have tested positive for the coronavirus in Agra, said District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh on Saturday.There are 37 active cases of COVID-19 in the district till now, he said.Total positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 2,902 which includes 601 fresh patients, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal on Saturday.Aggarwal, who was briefing media persons, said: "601 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths have been reported since Friday, thus taking the total number of confirmed cases to 2,902 and the number of deaths to 68 in the country.""As many as 183 people have recovered/discharged," added Aggarwal. (ANI)

