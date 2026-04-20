Inside an Institute Where NDA Preparation Starts from Class 6 - India's Best NDA Academy, Prince NDA Academy

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], April 20: Most NDA aspirants begin serious preparation at different stages of their academic journey. Prince has built a system that gives students an opportunity to begin much earlier, from Class 6 itself.

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At Prince, the journey of the best NDA academy in Sikar starts early through a defence-focused environment that combines schooling, physical discipline, officer-like qualities, and long-term NDA preparation. The idea is simple: by the time a student reaches the core NDA stage, he already carries years of structured learning and training behind him.

This is what Prince is trying to show through its model:

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- Students here do not only prepare for NDA

- They grow up in a system shaped around the life of a future defence officer

- They get an early-start advantage from Class 6

- They study inside a complete defence ecosystem that includes both the school and the academy

- They train in a system backed by strong selection results

Results & CredibilityThe strongest argument for any training system is whether it works.

Prince backs its model with clear results:

- 149 NDA selections from 2022 to 2026

- 30 selections in NDA 156

- 12 students in Top 100 AIR in NDA 156

- AIR-1 from Prince NDA Academy

These numbers matter because they show that the system is backed by visible outcomes across multiple batches. The Prince model is not only built around planning and structure. It has also produced results that give weight to its approach.

Placed against its long preparation pipeline from Class 6 onward, these outcomes reinforce one point clearly: Prince offers a system that is both structured and proven.

CORE STORYAt Prince, NDA preparation does not begin only at one stage. It can begin as early as Class 6.

That is the center of the Prince model. Instead of treating NDA as only a short-term exam goal, the institute treats it as a long-term development process for students who choose to start early. Students enter young, build discipline early, adjust to a structured routine, and spend years preparing their mindset, academics, physical fitness, and officer-like qualities.

At the same time, Prince also provides dedicated NDA preparation after Class 10th and 12th onward along with school (11th & 12th) and college (after 12th). It remains a serious and focused stage of preparation for UPSC Written and SSB Interview. What makes the Prince model distinctive is that students also have the option to build that journey much earlier through its school system.

This is not about lowering the value of Class 11 preparation. It is about showing the added strength of a longer runway for students who begin in Class 6. Prince supports both paths within one larger defence-oriented ecosystem.

INSTITUTE STRUCTUREPrince runs through two connected institutions, and that structure is what gives the model its clarity.

1. Prince Sainik SchoolPrince Sainik School is a CBSE-affiliated residential school for students from Class VI to XII, designed specifically for those who aspire to build a career in defence services and civil services.

This is where the base is built. Students continue their school education, but they do it inside a system designed to prepare them early for the discipline and demands of defence services. The focus is not only on academics. Students are introduced to a structured routine, physical activity, officer-like qualities, and the habits expected from serious NDA aspirants.

This stage includes:

- Strong CBSE academic foundation

- Early competitive exam orientation

- Structured daily routine & discipline

- Development of Officer Like Qualities (OLQs)

- Physical fitness & training

- Olympiad & academic excellence programs

In other words, Prince Sainik School is the foundation stage. It shapes the student before the exam-specific stage begins.

2. Prince NDA AcademyPrince NDA Academy is dedicated to preparing students for the UPSC NDA Written Examination and SSB Interview, offering integrated programs after Class X (with school) and after Class XII (with college).

This is the advanced stage of the journey. Here, the training becomes sharply focused on NDA written preparation and SSB preparation. Students are already inside a defence-oriented system, so the work now becomes more targeted, more competitive, and more result-driven.

- Complete NDA (UPSC) written preparation

- Dedicated SSB interview training (Psychology, GTO, Interview)

- Defence-oriented academic ecosystem

- Intensive physical & personality development training

- Fully residential campus for focused preparation

Where the Journey Gets Its Head Start1. NDA Preparation from Class 6This is one of the biggest strengths of the Prince system.

At Prince, students can start their NDA journey from Class 6 through the Sainik School system. That early beginning allows them to grow steadily inside a disciplined and defence-oriented environment over several years.

By the time these students reach Class 11, they are already familiar with:

- waking up on time

- Following discipline daily

- balancing academics with training

- working inside a residential system

- thinking about NDA as a clear long-term goal

That gives them a valuable foundation.

Prince also provides NDA preparation for Class 11, 12, and for droppers through Prince NDA Academy. The difference is that students who start from Class 6 carry an earlier base into that stage. They move ahead with more familiarity, more structure, and more continuity in their preparation.

The message is not that Class 11 is too late to begin. The message is that Prince gives students a chance to begin even earlier, if they choose to do so.

2. Defence Lifestyle RoutineThe Prince model is strong not only because of what it teaches, but because of how students live every day.

The routine is built to make discipline part of normal life.

A typical day follows this kind of structure:

- 5:00 AM - Wake up

- Morning assembly

- Ground training and GTO tasks

- Academic classes

- Lunch and rest

- Self-study

- Evening sports from 5 PM to 7 PM

- Assembly

- Dinner

- Night self-study till 11 PM

This kind of routine does more than keep students busy. It changes their habits. They learn time management, physical discipline, consistency, and mental control through repetition, not by hearing lectures about them.

The result is that students do not feel like occasional aspirants preparing for an exam. They live like defence aspirants every day.

Here, discipline is not taught; it is practiced every single day.

3. OLQs (Officer Like Qualities)Officer-like qualities are not built in a few workshops. They come from environment, repetition, responsibility, and pressure handled well over time.

At Prince, students work on key OLQs such as:

- leadership

- discipline

- teamwork

- decision-making

These qualities are developed through the daily structure of the campus. Students learn to work in teams, respond to instructions, handle responsibility, perform tasks, and maintain consistency under a demanding schedule.

That matters because NDA and SSB do not only test knowledge. They look for personality, maturity, balance, and command potential. Prince tries to build those traits long before the actual selection stage.

4. SSB PreparationSSB preparation at Prince is not treated as a short crash course after the written exam.

It is conducted throughout the year, and that makes a major difference. Students stay in contact with the process over time, which gives them more room to improve naturally instead of forcing last-minute performance.

The SSB guidance is conducted by Ex-SSB Interview Panel Experts. That gives students exposure to experienced insight into how assessment works and what future officers are expected to demonstrate.

Because the preparation continues throughout the year, students become familiar with the mindset, communication, response style, and personal readiness needed for SSB.

This steady preparation helps students build comfort and confidence well before the actual selection stage.

5. Physical + Sports TrainingPhysical readiness is treated as a core part of the journey, not an extra activity.

Prince provides:

- dedicated sports trainers

- PTIs who are ex-army personnel

- obstacle training

- endurance building

That kind of setup helps students develop stamina, movement discipline, and resilience over time. Physical confidence often changes how students carry themselves, and that matters in both preparation and personality building.

The emphasis is not only on fitness scores. It is on training the body to support the routine, the pressure, and the competitive path the student has chosen.

6. Defence Leadership EnvironmentAn institute looks different when its leadership comes from people who have actually served.

At Prince, the management includes Retired Colonels and Brigadiers. That gives the environment a different level of seriousness and direction. Students are not only studying under teachers and trainers. They are growing in a space shaped by people who understand defence life from the inside.

That kind of leadership affects culture. It influences how discipline is handled, how expectations are set, and how students see the path ahead.

The message this sends is clear: students here are being guided by real defence leaders, not by an invented image of military preparation.

7. Academic + Competitive BalancePrince does not separate defence preparation from academic growth. It runs both together.

For students in Classes 6 to 10, the school stage includes regular academics under CBSE along with Defence, Civil Services, and Olympiad preparation. That keeps the academic base strong while students are still in their foundation years.

For students in Classes 11 and 12, the focus expands into NDA written preparation alongside school studies.

This balance matters because serious preparation needs more than one dimension. A student who wants to move toward NDA has to remain academically sound, mentally sharp, and competition-ready at the same time. Prince tries to hold those pieces together inside one system instead of splitting them across different institutions.

JourneyThe Prince system is built around a long, visible journey:

Child → disciplined student → NDA Aspirant → officer material

That progression explains why the institute puts so much emphasis on early entry, residential structure, physical training, routine, SSB exposure, and leadership development. Each stage is meant to prepare the student for the next one.

A child enters school. A disciplined routine shapes habits. The student grows into a focused NDA aspirant. Over time, the same system works on personality, readiness, and responsibility until the student begins to look like officer material.

That journey is the real story behind Prince.

Final ThoughtsFor students who dream of wearing the uniform, Prince offers more than coaching classes and exam preparation.

It offers a full system. A student can begin in Class 6, study in a residential defence-oriented environment, develop discipline through daily practice, build officer-like qualities over time, prepare for academics and competition together, and then move into focused NDA and SSB training with years of groundwork already in place.

At the same time, students who begin from Class 11 also receive focused NDA preparation through Prince NDA Academy. What Prince adds to the conversation is the opportunity to start that journey earlier through a complete school-to-academy pathway.

That is why Prince stands apart in this space.

For students who dream of wearing the uniform, Prince offers not just preparation, but a complete transformation into a future officer.

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