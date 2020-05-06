33 Test Positive for Coronavirus in Nashik District of Maha

Nashik, May 6 (PTI) As many as 33 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Nashik district, 30 of them in Malegaon, on Wednesday, health officials said.

Malegaon in the district has emerged as one of the hotspots of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

One person tested positive in Nashik city and two in other parts of the district.

Thus the number of coronavirus patients in the district reached 503, including 413 from Malegaon and 22 from Nashik city.

The death toll due to the disease stands at 15 whereas 33 people have recovered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)