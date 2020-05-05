37 Policemen Donate Blood

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Thirty-seven Delhi Police personnel donated blood at a blood donation camp in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Tuesday.

The police are rendering these services, besides maintaining law and order in their fight against the virus, they said.

"A blood donation camp was organised by the Delhi Police in association with United Sikhs and the Living Treasure for Covid-19 relief at Rajouri Garden police station on Monday. A total of 37 police personnel donated blood," said Deepak Purohit, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)