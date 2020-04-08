4 More COVID-19 Cases in Bihar, State Tally Rises to 38

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 8 (ANI): Four more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bihar, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 38. Principal Secretary, Bihar Health Department Sanjay Kumar said, "COVID19 cases surge to 38 in Bihar, with four more people testing positive yesterday in Siwan and Begusarai (two in each district). Their travel history is being ascertained."In Siwan, a 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman of the same family were tested positive for coronavirus, while in Begusarai two teenagers 15 and 16 years of age were confirmed positive for the virus.The number of positive cases in India as per the Union health ministry update is now at 4,789, with 4,312 active cases, 353 who have been cured/discharged/migrated and 124 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)