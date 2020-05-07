4 More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Assam, Cases Mount to 49

Dispur (Assam) [India], May 7 (ANI): After a person returning from Rajasthan's Ajmer tested positive for coronavirus in Assam on Wednesday, four more people travelling on the same bus with him were also found to be infected with the lethal infection today.This takes the total number of positive cases in Assam to 49, with 14 active cases, 34 discharged and one fatality."Alert ~ 4 persons, who took the same bus from Rajasthan in which the Cachar dist #COVID19 + person travelled, have tested positive too. Total #COVID19 patients in Assam now stands at 49," Assam health and education minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted. (ANI)

