4 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Bihar; Total Reaches 485

Patna, May 3 (PTI) Four more persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in Bihar to 485, a top Health department official said.

Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said the four fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Katihar (1), Buxar (2) and Kaimur (1) districts.

In Katihar district, a 30-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19.

In Buxar district, a 22-year-old man and a one-and- half-year-old girl tested positive for coronavirus while in Kaimur district a 45-year-old man turned out to be COVID-19 positive.

"We are ascertaining their infection trail," Kumar said in a tweet.

The number of COVID-19 active cases in the state now stands at 364 while 117 people have recovered from coronavirus.

Four persons one each from Munger, Vaishali, East Champaran and Sitamarhi districts have died of COVID-19.

The number of samples tested till date is 27,738.

Of the 38 districts, the outbreak has spread to 30 districts of the state.

Among the COVID-19 affected districts, Munger has registered the highest positive cases of 95 so far while Buxar stood at second with 53 cases while Rohtas (52), Patna (44), Nalanda (36), Siwan (30), Kaimur (27), Gopalganj, Madhubani and Bhojpur (18 each), and Begusarai (11) accounted for positive cases in double digit.

