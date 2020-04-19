Agra Reports 45 New COVID-19 Cases, District Count Reaches 241

Coronavirus in India | Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Agra, April 19: 45 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Agra, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 241, said District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh on Sunday."With 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 being reported in Agra, the total number of positive cases in the district has reached 241," said Singh. India's COVID-19 Curve Flattening in Last Few Days, Remdesivir Should be Considered for Treatment, Says AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh is 969, of which 86 people have recovered/migrated and 14 deaths have been reported so far.

