47 New Cases of COVID-19 Found in Rajasthan, Count Rises to 253

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 5 (ANI): With 47 more people having tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state rose to 253 on Sunday.Out of these new cases, 39 people were found in Jaipur, 2 found in Dausa, one each in Jhunjhunu, Tonk and Nagour.According to the Rajasthan state health department, "47 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Rajasthan today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 253. Out of the 47 cases found to be positive today, 39 were found in Jaipur."According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,577 as on Sunday. So far, 83 people have died of the coronavirus. (ANI)

