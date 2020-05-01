48 Hotels, Lodges in Kalaburagi District to Be Converted into Quarantine Facilities

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], May 1 (ANI): Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner, Sharat B has directed the district's Health and Social Welfare Department to take over 48 hotels and lodges to convert them into quarantine facilities for primary contacts of COVID-19 patients.This measure has been taken due to rising COVID-19 positive cases in the district.Some of the hotels and lodges that have been taken over are Kaling Delux Lodge (16 rooms), City Park (20 rooms), Central Park (20 rooms), Mallige Lodge (14 rooms) among others.As many as 30 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Karnataka from April 29, 5:00 pm to April 30, 5:00 pm, taking the total number of cases to 565, informed the State Health Department on Thursday. (ANI)

