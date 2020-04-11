6 New Areas in Delhi Declared Containment Zone

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The Delhi government on Friday declared six more areas of the city as containment zone, taking the total numbers to 30 in the national capital amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.Six new 'containment zones' includes, Nabi Karim, E pocket GTB enclave, street no 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid, Zakir Nagar, informed Delhi government."Number of 'containment zones' in Delhi raises to 30 with the addition of 6 new areas," read the statement.India on Friday witnessed a jump of 896 positive COVID-19 cases, increasing the tally to 6,761, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)