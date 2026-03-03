PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3: Cupid Limited (BSE: 530843 | NSE: CUPID) has announced the issue and allotment of Bonus Equity Shares in the ratio of 4:1, rewarding its shareholders for their continued trust and support.

The Company has fixed Monday, March 09, 2026 as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the Bonus Equity Shares.

Under the approved bonus issue, eligible shareholders will receive:

- 4 (Four) new fully paid-up equity shares of ₹1 each

- For every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of ₹1 each

- Held as on the Record Date

The deemed date of allotment for the Bonus Shares shall be the next working day, Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

Pursuant to this allotment, the Company will issue 1,07,57,28,560 fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares of ₹ 1 each to eligible shareholders.

This bonus issue reflects the Company's strong financial position and its commitment to enhancing long-term shareholder value.

