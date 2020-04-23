6 People Booked for Violating COVID-19 Lockdown in J&K's Kishtwar

Jammu, Apr 23 (PTI) Six people, including a woman, were booked by the police for violating lockdown restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said on Thursday.

The administration booked them for violating COVID-19 lockdown orders as they travelled to Chatroo in Kishtwar from different parts of Kashmir via snow-bound Sinthan pass without proper screening, medical check-up and permission thereby endangering the lives of others, they said.

A police party started patrolling towards a potato farm near Sinthan Top based on inputs, they said.

After placing checkpoints and conducting search operations for six hours, the police party managed to capture all six people, they said.

A case was registered at Chatroo police station, the officials said.

The violators include Mohammad Ramzan, Mohammad Yaseen Malik and Noor Hussain Mir of Kuchal; Mohammad Aslam of Gagrenmarh and Nageena Begum of Dessa, they said.

All six of them were placed under administrative quarantine at Chatroo while maintaining all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in this regard, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)