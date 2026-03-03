Kathmandu [Nepal], March 3 (ANI): Thousands of voters have started to head home from the Nepali capital Kathmandu to exercise their franchise on Thursday as the poll day draws close in the Himalayan Nation.

Carrying bags and rushing towards the vehicles to reach home, hundreds of voters on Tuesday morning departed from the Koteshwor Bus Park for the election, which is being held six months after the Gen-Z protest.

"That sort of candidate who can bring on the change in the country and someone who can work on that front where the citizens of this country don't need to go to other countries in search of work should be elected, I want that sort of candidate," Raju Chaulagain, one of the voters waiting for his bus at the stand, told ANI.

The Himalayan nation's poll preparation has entered the last phase as candidates wrap up their campaigning on Monday. The two-day silence period has already started, which allows voters to make up their minds before exercising their right to franchise.

As per the Traffic Police's record, more than 3 lakh people have already left the capital for their respective districts to exercise their franchise via road. The number is expected to double by Wednesday as more are expected to vacate the valley for the election, which comes after the September's protest.

"I am going to my hometown to cast my vote. I have my own business here (in Kathmandu), but to cast my vote, I am heading for my voting constituency for the election," Bidur Nepali, another voter, told ANI.

"The country has traversed through a dire situation; we voters also should have an understanding of the capacity of the candidate. We have already seen the work of the old parties, but they performed very badly. Looking at the incident of September 8 and 9, I would vote for that party which really can work for the good of the country," Bidur added.

As per the Election Code of Conduct, which includes the provision for a silence period, all campaign materials of political parties or candidates placed within a 300-metre radius of polling stations must be removed once the silence period comes into force.

Similarly, posting, sharing, or disseminating any message, information, or campaign material in favour of or against any political party or candidate through social media, online platforms, print, or any other electronic medium is prohibited.

The code of conduct also states that from three hours before voting begins until the completion of the voting process, no one is allowed to obstruct voters or officials involved in conducting the polls at the polling centres.

Playing musical instruments, organising singing and dancing, hosting public feasts, holding processions, or any kind of gathering or ceremony, or creating or inciting crowds and disturbances have also been prohibited for 48 hours before the vote.

A total of 18,903,689 citizens have registered to vote on March 5. They will elect a 275-strong lower house, of which 165 will be elected under first-past-the-post and the remaining 110 under proportional representation. (ANI)

