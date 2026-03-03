New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday has postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for March 5 and 6, in select countries in West Asia, amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

According to a circular issued by CBSE, the Board will review the situation in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE on March 5 to make a decision on examinations scheduled on March 7.

Also Read | Alisha Crins Case: Former Ponaganset High School Teacher Charged for S*xually Assaulting Student, Sending Naked Pics and Videos to Him.

"After a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE), the Board has decided to postpone the Class X and Class XII examinations scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 5, 2026, and Friday, March 6, 2026, in the Middle East region. The new dates shall be announced later," CBSE said in the circular.

"The Board will review the situation on Thursday, 05 March 2026 and take appropriate decisions with regard to examinations scheduled from 07 March onwards. All students are advised to stay in touch with their schools for updates and follow official announcements carefully," the circular read.

Also Read | Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for March 3.

The Indian Embassy in Oman also shared the update and advised students to stay in regular contact with their schools, follow only the CBSE announcements and avoid unofficial sources and rumours.

https://x.com/Indemb_Muscat/status/2028703315903824012?s=20

Earlier on Sunday, CBSE postponed the examinations scheduled on March 2.

This comes as the US and Israel conducted airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities on February 28, targeting military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure. These strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities.

In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in West Asia and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike.

In the recent developments, Hezbollah claimed a dawn attack on Israel's Ramat David Air Base, Al Jazeera reported. According to Hezbollah, it fired a swarm of drones at radar sites and control rooms at the air base on Tuesday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)