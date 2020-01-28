8 Dead After Boats Catch Fire at Alabama Dock

World. (File Image)

Washington DC [USA], Jan 28 (ANI): At least eight people were killed while several others remain missing after a massive fire consumed as many as 35 boats docked in Jackson County Park in Alabama, local media reported, citing authorities.Seven people were rescued from the water and taken to the hospital for burns and potential hypothermia, Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said, as reported by CNN.All seven had jumped off a boat or dock into the water at the time of the incident and are presently in stable condition, Necklaus said.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)