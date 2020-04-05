8 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Kerala, Total Figure Rises to 314

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 5 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja on Sunday said that 8 new cases of the COVID 19 were confirmed in the state taking the total number of cases to 314."Today, 8 new cases were reported in the state. Till date, there have been 314 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Kerala and 256 patients are currently under treatment in various hospitals across the state. Out of the 8 new cases, 5 are from Kozhikode district, and one each from Pathanamthitta, Kannur and Kasargod Districts," Shailaja said"While four of the virus-infected persons from Kozhikode district had returned after attending the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin in Delhi, one has come back from Dubai. The patient in Pathanamthitta district has come back from New Delhi. The patients in Kannur and Kasargod Districts got infected through primary contact locally," Shailaja added.She informed that 10 participants of the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat who returned to Kerala have been confirmed with COVID-19 so far.Shaila said that 56 people have recovered from coronavirus so far."Six patients have shown recovery and tested negative today, four in Kannur district and one each from Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode districts. This takes the total number of recovered cases to 56," she said."Today the number of people under observation in Kerala has come down to 1,58,617. Out of these, 1,57,841 are under observation at their homes and 776 in different hospitals. 188 persons were hospitalised today. There has been a considerable increase in testing with 10,221 samples being sent today and 9,300 reports have come as negative," she added. India's tally of positive novel coronavirus cases rose to 3,577 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

