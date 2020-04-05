8 Tanzanians Booked for Flouting Quarantine Norms in Pune

Pune, Apr 5 (PTI) Eight Tanzanian nationals have been booked by Pune police for violation of home quarantine norms, an official said on Sunday.

They had come to India on March 5 and reached Pune on March 11, he said.

"They had tested negative for coronavirus at Naidu Hospital but were advised home quarantine as a precautionary measure. However, they were found loitering in the city. We have booked them under IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act and Foreigners Act," the official said.

