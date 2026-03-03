Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): As Holi 2026 celebrations kick off across India, celebrities from B-town have started sharing festive greetings with their fans in their own unique and creative way.

Actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday dropped a humorous Holi wish featuring a famous scene from the film Golmaal 3, in which actor Johny Lever is seen wishing "Happy Holi" during a Diwali scene.

Over the years, this particular scene has become widely popular as a meme. Adding a touch of humour to his Holi greeting this year, Ajay added humour to his Holi greeting by sharing this iconic clip.

"Aaj Holi hai ya Diwali?@iam_johnylever," he quipped.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will be seen in 'Dhamaal 4', directed by Indra Kumar. The film features an ensemble cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan.

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, 'Dhamaal 4' marks the continuation of the popular Dhamaal franchise. The original Dhamaal, released in 2007, was a comedy film directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ashok Thakeria.

The film starred Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, and Jaaved Jaaferi in the lead roles, while Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Murli Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Pahwa, Tiku Talsania, and Prem Chopra featured in supporting roles. (ANI)

