85-year-old COVID-19 Positive Patient Dies in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): A 85-year-old COVID-19 positive patient passed away here on Wednesday.According to the state Health Department, she was tested positive for COVID-19 and had a travel history to Saudi Arabia.After developing symptoms of the virus, she was admitted at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on March 22.The health department said that she was suffering from many complications.According to the Health Ministry, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 606, including 43 foreign nationals. (ANI)

