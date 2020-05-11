9 New COVID-19 Cases in Bihar, State Tally Reaches 733

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 11 (ANI): Nine more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bihar, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 733, said Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health).The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country now stands at 67,152, including 44,029 active cases of the virus.So far, 20,916 patients have either been cured or discharged while 2,206 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

