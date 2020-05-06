99 New Coronavirus Cases in Pune, Count 2,300, Seven Deaths

Pune, May 6 (PTI) Ninety-nine new coronavirus patients were detected in Pune district since previous night, taking the number of cases to 2,300, a health official said on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the pandemic also stood at 127 with seven persons dying on Wednesday, the official said.

"Of the 99 new infection cases, 87 are from Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 2,026 patients. 11 are from Pimpri Chinchwad where the COVID-19 count now stands at 148," he said.

"The number of cases in rural Pune increased by only one, taking the number to 126," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)