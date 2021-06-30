On the occasion of World Social Media Day on Wednesday, actor Abhishek Bachchan imparted an important message to his followers. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek urged everyone to use social media platforms in a responsible manner. "Social media is a powerful tool. But remember, with great power comes great responsibility," he wrote. Along with it, he shared a quirky picture to emphasise how to use social media. The picture is a collage of two images featuring Abhishek. Shweta Bachchan Returns to Instagram, Shares a Throwback Video Featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

The first snap shows the actor using a hand gesture to ignore 'rumours and negativity, while the second one features the 'Guru' star giving a thumbs up to 'sharing information, gaining knowledge, spreading love, peace and happiness through social media. Apart from Instagram, Abhishek is also quite active on Twitter. He often gives befitting responses to social media users who pass demeaning remarks. Abhishek Bachchan Opens Up About His Father Amitabh Bachchan, Says ‘He Is Good Company To Have’.

Abhishek Bachchan's Take on Social Media

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek will be seen in 'Bob Biswas', where he is essaying the role of a contract killer. The film is an offshoot of Sujoy Ghosh's thriller 'Kahaani', starring Vidya Balan.

