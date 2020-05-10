'Absolute Chaotic Disaster': Obama Hits out at Trump's Coronavirus Response

World. (File Image)

Washington [US], May 10 (ANI): Former US President Barack Obama has lambasted President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, calling it an "absolute chaotic disaster".According to Al Jazeera, in a leaked web call Friday night with former members of his administration, obtained by Yahoo News, Obama urges former staffers to join him in rallying behind Joe Biden during the upcoming presidential election."What we're fighting against is these long-term trends in which being selfish, being tribal, being divided, and seeing others as an enemy - that has become a stronger impulse in American life," Obama said."It's part of the reason why the response to this global crisis has been so anaemic and spotty. It would have been bad even with the best of governments. It has been an absolute chaotic disaster when that mindset - of 'what's in it for me' and 'to heck with everybody else' - when that mindset is operationalised in our government."The United States is the worst affected country in the world from the coronavirus infection. There are 1.3 million coronavirus cases in the country and the death toll stands at 78000.Trump has been criticised for drawing the country its worst crises in a century, leaving states on their own to grapple with the pandemic. (ANI)

