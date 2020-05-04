African Lion Cubs Step out into Kraal at Hyderabad Zoo

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 4 (ANI): Two one-month-old African lion cubs stepped into the day kraal for the first time at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Sunday.The two lion cubs ventured out alongside their mother Adhisana, according to the Curator of the Nehru Zoological Park.This is the first time that the two cubs have ventured out into the kraal since their birth. (ANI)

