After Dock Worker Tests Positive, KoPT on Sanitisation Drive

Kolkata, Apr 5 (PTI) Kolkata Port Trust has carried out a major sanitisation drive in all berths at Haldia dock system to bring its operations to the normal level which slumped to 50 per cent after a dock employee was tested positive to coronavirus on Saturday.

However, even as activities were low, work on essential cargo was intact, an official said on Sunday.

"The affected person was engaged only at berth no 13. But we have carried out sanitisation in the entire Haldia dock system including general facilities as a precautionary measure and to allay the fear of infection among the workers," KoPT chairman Vinit Kumar told PTI.

There are 14 dry dock berths and three liquid berths in the Haldia dock system.

"Contractual workers were absent since yesterday and we have urged them to join work from April 6. Unions are also supporting our efforts to start normal functioning," Kumar said.

The Stevedore had returned from the Tablighi Jamaat convention in Nizamuddin on March 30 and reported back to work at the port. He was tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning, triggering panic at the port.

Port officials who came in contact with him over the week have been home quarantined.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)