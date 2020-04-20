Agra COVID-19 Tally Reaches 255

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): With 14 new corona positive cases reported in Agra on Sunday, the district's tally of the virus-infected people climbed to 255."14 people have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the tally to 255," said the Agra district administration in a statement. So far six persons have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection. Out of 255 corona cases, 92 belong to Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat event. The Agra administration has collected 4000 samples for COVID-19 testing in the city till Sunday. As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 1084 corona positive cases in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

