Ahead of Floor Test, Madhya Pradesh BJP MLAs Leave for Bhopal

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): BJP MLAs from Madhya Pradesh, who were staying at ITC Grand Bharat Hotel here, have left for Bhopal ahead of the floor test, which is likely to take place in the State Assembly on Monday.The MLAs reached the Delhi airport.The BJP had, earlier today, issued a whip to all its MLAs asking them to be present in the assembly for the floor test scheduled for March 16.Meanwhile, the Congress MLAs are also bound for Bhopal from a resort in Jaipur.Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon had, following a meeting with a BJP delegation on Saturday, said that the floor test in the assembly will be held on Monday.Madhya Pradesh Minister Pradeep Jaiswal has, however, said the floor test might not take place tomorrow.As political uncertainty developed in Madhya Pradesh, BJP and Congress had moved their legislators out of the state and lodged them in luxury hotels, apparently in a bid to keep their respective flock intact.The development comes amid the political crisis that has engulfed the state after Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, resigned from the party last week to join the BJP.Scindia's decision to leave the Congress was followed by the resignation from 22 party MLAs loyal to him.Earlier, allegations were levelled against the BJP for reportedly holding hostages at least eight Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh against their will at a luxury hotel in Gurugram's Manesar and Bengaluru. (ANI)

