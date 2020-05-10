Ahmedabad District's COVID-19 Cases Reach 5,818; Deaths 381

Ahmedabad, May 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat jumped to 5,818 after 278 people tested positive for the infection on Sunday alone, an official of the state health department said.

Of the 21 coronavirus patients who died in the state on Sunday, 18 were from Ahmedabad district, the official said.

With this, the death toll in the district has gone up to 381.

A total of 266 patients were discharged from Ahmedabad city hospitals on Sunday, taking the number of recovered patients in the district to 1,373, the official said.

