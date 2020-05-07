Ahmedabad Records 275 New Coronavirus Cases; Tally Nears 5000

Ahmedabad, May 7 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat reached 4,991 on Thursday after 275 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours, said officials.

As many as 23 more COVID-19 patients died during the same period, taking the toll to 321, they said.

These 4,991 cases in Ahmedabad district form a major chunk of the total 7,013 positive cases reported in Gujarat till now.

Meanwhile, 108 people were discharged from various hospitals of the city, taking the number of those who have recovered from the infection to 886, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)