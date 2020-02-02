AINRC Leader Welcomes Action Plan on Agriculture in Budget

Puducherry, Feb 2 (PTI) Former Chief Minister of Puducherry and Leader of the Opposition N Rangasamy (AINRC) on Sunday welcomed the "elaborate 16-point action plan" announced in the budget Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented in Parliament.

In a press release here, he said the 16-point plan aims at doubling farmers income and allocation of funds for promotion of agriculture and its allied activities such as rural development would go a long way in enriching income of the ryots.

In a statement, president of the Puducherry unit of the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) V Saminathan, MLA, hailing the budget, described it as a historic document aiming at allround development of agriculture and other sectors.

He welcomed the fillip given to promote solar power sector.

Leader of the AIADMK's legislature wing A Anbalagan, in a statement, complimented various development-oriented proposals made in the budget.

