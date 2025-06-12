Following the tragic crash of the London-bound Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad, a man named Akash Vatsa posted videos and pictures on X claiming he flew on the same Boeing 787-8 aircraft just two hours before the crash on June 12. Vatsa posted a picture of the aircraft along with some videos, stating, "I was in the same damn flight 2 hours before it took off from AMD. I came in this from DEL-AMD. Noticed unusual things in the plane." Requesting to connect with the Air India team, he further said, "Made a video to tweet to @airindia. I would want to give more details. Please contact me." In the video, he mentions the in-flight AC was not working, and the entertainment system was down, with passengers using magazines to fan themselves. The ill-fated flight AI171, carrying 242 passengers, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, hitting a doctors’ hostel in Meghaninagar. As per DGCA, a MAYDAY signal was sent before the aircraft lost contact moments before the crash. Plane Crash Incidents in India: As London-Bound Air India Flight AI171 Crashes in Ahmedabad, Here’s a List of Most Catastrophic Air Mishaps in History of India’s Aviation Sector.

‘Unusual Things’: Man Claims He Flew Same Plane 2 Hours Before Ahmedabad Crash

I was in the same damn flight 2 hours before it took off from AMD. I came in this from DEL-AMD. Noticed unusual things in the place.Made a video to tweet to @airindia i would want to give more details. Please contact me. @flyingbeast320 @aajtak @ndtv @Boeing_In #planecrash #AI171 pic.twitter.com/TymtFSFqJo — Akash Vatsa  (@akku92) June 12, 2025

