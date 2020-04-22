Amarinder Singh Seeks Centre's Permission to Allow Liquor Sale in Punjab

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 22 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has sought the Centre's permission to allow the sale of liquor in the state in a phased manner to mop-up value-added tax (VAT) and excise revenue, state government officials said on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Singh also wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his immediate intervention to release interim compensation of Rs 3,000 crore on account of revenue loss due to COVID-19."Also, we need immediate release of GST arrears of Rs 4,400 crore. States are at forefront of fight and we need to be financially equipped," said Singh in the letter. The Chief Minister sought an immediate three-month special financial assistance package to enables states to handle the additional health-related expenditure and basic relief expenditure. (ANI)

