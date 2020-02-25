Amit Shah Holds Meeting over Law and Order Situation in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): A meeting was held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah late Tuesday night with senior Delhi Police officers and top Home Ministry officials on the law and order situation in Delhi.Protests related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) took a violent turn at various places in North-East District of Delhi on Monday in which five people, including one police head constable, lost their lives and 105 got injured in the clashes.Delhi Police stated that the "situation is very tense.""We are continuously receiving calls related to incidents of violence from North-East Delhi. Commissioner of Police held a meeting at Seelampur DCP Office last night," police stated.Five Delhi Metro stations including Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar stations on the Pink Line Metro will remain closed and trains are being terminated at Welcome Metro Station."Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar remain closed. Trains are being terminated at Welcome metro station," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.(ANI)

